GOP lawmakers are not essential -- Greg Misfeldt
Our Republican lawmakers are attempting through legislation to gain control over distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. I can't help but wonder if they will deem themselves "essential," despite being absent from work since April, so they can move up in line to get vaccinated.

Having stopped Gov. Tony Evers at every turn from protecting Wisconsin citizens from the virus as it runs rampant through the state, this would be the height of irony.

Unfortunately, hypocrisy and shame are not even concepts for these people.

Greg Misfeldt, Fort Atkinson

