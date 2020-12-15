GOP lawmakers are not essential -- Greg Misfeldt

Our Republican lawmakers are attempting through legislation to gain control over distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. I can't help but wonder if they will deem themselves "essential," despite being absent from work since April, so they can move up in line to get vaccinated.
Assembly Republicans unveil COVID-19 legislation as Gov. Tony Evers urges quick action to prevent lapse in efforts
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has made repeated requests for action from the Legislature, urged lawmakers on Tuesday to act in the coming weeks to avoid a gap in the ongoing pandemic response.
Having stopped Gov. Tony Evers at every turn from protecting Wisconsin citizens from the virus as it runs rampant through the state, this would be the height of irony.
Unfortunately, hypocrisy and shame are not even concepts for these people.
Greg Misfeldt, Fort Atkinson
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!