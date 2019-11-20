Do I detect a note of desperation among the Republicans in the Legislature?
Many of them saw fit to prioritize resolutions establishing a "Bible Week" and affirming that the fir inside the Capitol must be referred to as a Christmas tree. Perhaps they see the writing on the wall: The religiously affiliated are in decline, and those not affiliated with a religion are in ascendance. The day will come when silly debates over the religious affiliation of a tree will become irrelevant, and reason will prevail over pious superstition.
How ironic that these legislators could not muster enough Christian charity to place a priority on approving state expenditures for the homeless in our state.
Stef Moritz, Madison