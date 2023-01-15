GOP isn't sincere on racial diversity -- Herbert Lewis

In his column in Wednesday's State Journal, "One way the speaker fiasco was good for Republicans," Robert A. George attempted to make the Republican nomination of Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., into evidence of Republican sincerity about racial diversity in their ranks. This was obviously and humorously disingenuous.

Rep. Donalds nomination was never serious but only a ploy for the opponents of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to have somewhere to dump the votes they were withholding from the man who would be speaker. One could even say it was a singularly cynical and even insulting ploy.

George gives his case away when he writes of "the GOP as the historic vehicle for African American aspirational achievement." That’s a joke, right?

Abraham Lincoln’s Republican Party was destroyed quite a long time ago. More recently, stimulated by northern Democrats’ role in ending segregation in the South, the Republican Party remade itself into the successors of the Dixiecrats in the South.

Surely George recalls the southern strategy of Richard Nixon that used the appeal to anti-Black racism to make the Republican Party the dominant party in the Southern states.

Herbert Lewis, Madison

