GOP isn't funding law enforcement -- Lynn von Huben

Republican campaign ads keep hammering on the idea that Democrats are soft on crime.

But look at the actual Republican record on supporting police. Wisconsin’s Republican-dominated state Legislature has failed to increase funding to municipalities and counties. This has harmed our local communities’ abilities to meet many needs, including public safety.

On Nov. 8, don’t let these manipulating ads fool you. Vote for Tony Evers for governor, Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate and Josh Kaul for attorney general to put a brake on the Republicans' irresponsible lack of support for our local communities.

Lynn von Huben, Waterloo