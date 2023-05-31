Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The tax cuts from Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, plus Bush's two unfunded wars, are responsible for much of our national debt, which rose by almost $7.8 trillion during Trump’s time in office. He left office with the largest peacetime deficit in American history and a national debt exceeding 100% of the economy for the first time since World War II.

These tax cuts reduced personal income tax rates for the very wealthy and permanently lowered the corporate tax rate. Republicans held the federal debt limit hostage in an attempt to extract disastrous spending cuts to vital programs and services and IRS tax enforcement, plus they have already introduced a bill to make Trump’s tax breaks for the rich permanent, which would add $3.5 trillion to the national debt.

This is not the so-called “fiscally responsible” party of your parents and grandparents. Unless you are a millionaire or the CEO of a large corporation, you should vote accordingly.

Patt Heise, Williams Bay