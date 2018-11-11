I read with some dismay but not much surprise in Thursday’s State Journal that Republicans in the state Legislature are planning to curtail some of the powers vested in the office of governor.

This should dispel any misconception that Republicans want to govern in a democratic society. They are laser-focused on power, and if they can’t win in a fair and open election -- they will resort to dirty tricks. They need to maintain power to serve the entities that support them.

I would like to suggest that Republicans, both at the state and federal levels, sew corporate logos on their suits, and it would be helpful to have them display which churches they represent.

This would do nothing to level the playing field, but it would help citizens to understand who is desecrating democracy in America.

Dianne Haskins, Mount Horeb