GOP is willing to corrupt democracy -- Scott Whitney
I hope that good, honest people from all sides of the political spectrum are prepared to push back against Republican corruption in the coming year, because Republicans have made it clear they are willing to destroy democracy if it gets them the power they crave.

They have already begun to cheat from using the "big lie" of supposed voter fraud to pass voter suppression laws. They are replacing honest state officials and election boards with Trump sycophants committed to his lies. Republicans are prepared to destroy fair elections if the results don't turn out the way they want.

More than a whiff of fascism surrounds these actions. It is an olfactory parade. We can hope that the Jan. 6 commission will successfully expose these liars. But it will likely fall to honest voters who must so soundly reject corrupt Republican actions that they cannot successfully subvert the electoral process. Either that, or we say goodbye to our democracy.

Scott Whitney, Platteville

