GOP is wasting our tax dollars -- Thomas Bartell

We could improve Wisconsin’s roads and bridges. We could purchase badly needed medical equipment for rural Wisconsin hospitals. We could provide essential aid for Wisconsin renters and mortgage relief for their landlords. We could expand high-speed internet access to all areas of Wisconsin. We could aid Wisconsin businesses hurt by the pandemic. We could provide tablets for low-income children for use in schools.

There are dozens of other things we could do with $680,000 of Wisconsin taxpayer money.

Instead, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his Republican colleagues in the Legislature have decided to spend our money on their Trump-driven, political “Hail Mary” to find evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

This issue has been extensively examined multiple times and found to be complete bunk. Yet these elected officials would rather waste our tax dollars on their political ambitions than fund worthy projects for the people of Wisconsin. If there is a more appropriate definition of misappropriation of public funds, I haven’t heard it. And the total cost will almost certainly keep rising.

The only way to stop the bleeding is to get these individuals out of office. Voters, are you listening? It’s your money they’re wasting.