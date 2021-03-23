GOP is up to old tricks with Jagler -- Kurt Stege

The Republican Party recently sent a mailer that incorrectly suggested the State Journal had endorsed Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, in his bid to win a state Senate seat. This is another example of that party's long reliance on misrepresentation and misapprehension to undermine the electoral process.

In Florida, the story is one of hiring a sham candidate for $50,000 to run as a decoy to pull votes away from a Democrat with the same name. That effort had shades of Kanye West's recent run for president. Another example of chicanery in Wisconsin was Gov. Scott Walker's trick of appointing an appellate judge by the name of Rebecca Bradley in 2015 to a vacant Supreme Court position so she could run for a 10-year term in 2016. Rebecca Bradley's last name served her well against her opponent in the 2016 race because another justice on the court at the time was Ann Walsh Bradley, elected in 1995 and reelected in both 2005 and 2015.