GOP is trying to erase middle class -- Jan Severson

The Oct. 26 State Journal article "Warning on property taxes" advised that a GOP-authored bill aimed at curbing what information assessors could use when determining the value of property would mean significantly higher property taxes for Madison homeowners, according to the Madison city assessor.

Apparently, the proposal would shift the burden for higher taxes from commercial to residential prosperities. Lower commercial assessments would increase property taxes by an average of $2,000 per residential property.

Isn't the idea to attract people to Madison, not drive them to other areas because of high property taxes?

Also in the Oct. 26 State Journal, the Republicans who control the state Senate planned another investigation into the 2020 election. Of course this will also be at taxpayer expense, in addition to former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's investigation costing taxpayers $676,000.

This is on top of groceries and other essential goods getting more expensive, with many families struggling to put food on the table and pay their bills.