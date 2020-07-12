GOP is spreading virus disinformation -- Alan Kalker

We are always having to do risk assessment. We're just not very good at it, even when the relative risk is well understood.
Many people are petrified to fly, yet think nothing of getting into the car that takes them to the airport, even though that drive carries vastly greater risk. With COVID-19 that risk assessment is muddied by a changing understanding of the relative risks (outdoors good, indoors bad) and differing advice even from the experts. Plus, the risk factors are different for each of us.
Those are minor issues though when compared to the stunning campaign of disinformation from the top. Who would have ever guessed the degree to which science would be politicized in a way that would knowingly lead to the deaths of tens of thousands and permanent disability to many more. Deliberately giving someone wrong directions that would send them over a cliff is a crime. Why isn't this? Almost the entire Republican Party is complicit in these unnecessary deaths.
Alan Kalker, Madison
