GOP is reverse of Robin Hood -- John Hallinan

Cutting income taxes has long been a scam to ensure the rich get most of the money from any tax cut.

Because the poor spend a much higher percentage of their income on taxable necessities, increasing the sales tax has long been a way to get more money from the poor.

So who would propose such changes to our tax code in Wisconsin? None other than the "give to the rich and take from the poor" Republican-run Legislature.

Who would think that the citizens of Wisconsin are gullible enough to be conned by the reverse Robin Hood GOP? Why, the GOP, of course. They’ve gotten away with scamming Wisconsin voters for years.

John Hallinan, Stoughton