 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GOP is reverse of Robin Hood -- John Hallinan

  • 0

Cutting income taxes has long been a scam to ensure the rich get most of the money from any tax cut.

Because the poor spend a much higher percentage of their income on taxable necessities, increasing the sales tax has long been a way to get more money from the poor.

So who would propose such changes to our tax code in Wisconsin? None other than the "give to the rich and take from the poor" Republican-run Legislature.

Who would think that the citizens of Wisconsin are gullible enough to be conned by the reverse Robin Hood GOP? Why, the GOP, of course. They’ve gotten away with scamming Wisconsin voters for years.

John Hallinan, Stoughton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics