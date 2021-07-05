GOP is responsible for COVID response -- Andrew Khitsun

A lot of people are debating how to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. Why bother, when we have a bigger fish to fry?
While five people have died in the Capitol siege, 600,000 Americans have died from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Republican Party is predominantly responsible for the carnage. Why aren’t they paying for the crime?
In the early days of the pandemic, they argued the virus was a “hoax.” They resisted any attempt of state or local authorities to impose measures to curb the spread of the virus. They promoted “snake oil” like hydroxychloroquine, or even bleach, leading people astray with that fake “treatment.” They eschewed mask mandates, and encouraged their supporters to go mask-less.
Now their quacks such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, are spreading resistance to the only method that curbs the virus -- vaccination.
It’s well past time to hold them responsible for the horrible death toll. And most importantly, they have to be prevented from spreading more lies around the country.
Free speech is not “free.” Calls to harm others are not allowed under the Constitution. Why are Republicans still allowed to operate with impunity?
Andrew Khitsun, Madison