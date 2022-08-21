GOP is radical, not conservative -- Larry Larson

While Republicans claim to be conservative, it is not conservative to try to overturn a fair election. Supporting the Constitution is conservative. Overturning an election is radical.

It is not conservative to vote for major tax cuts to billionaires and big corporations who use it to buy back stock and make owners and investors rich. The next time a Republican such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, tries to tell you he is conservative, label it the baloney it really is.

We Americans have the ability to separate fact from fiction. Look into the issues carefully, make sure you understand them and the background to what politicians are saying. Get your real news from reliable sources, not social media like Facebook.

If you want America to work for working people, you need to pay attention and sort out the facts. Do not fall for political hype. Instead, listen carefully, ask questions and vote. This is the only way democracy really works.

Larry Larson, Madison