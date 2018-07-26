U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is almost correct. We have a Soviet-style economy, courtesy of Russia trying to take down our democracy via the Republican Party.
Really it should be called a Republican-style economy -- they're running things from stem to stern, especially in Wisconsin. Sen. Johnson has been a proud usher for this dictatorial regime, so I hope he’s finally getting cold feet.
In the end, not much will be left for hard-working taxpayers and small business owners.
Shane Vondra, Poynette