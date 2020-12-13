GOP is now the party of Trump -- Joe Bonin

The Republican Party is dead. It started dying when President Donald Trump was elected.
Now it is the party of Trump. It's only purpose is to serve Trump. No honesty or integrity, please, just blind loyalty and obedience. Their sole purpose at this point is to keep Trump in power -- legally if possible, illegally if necessary.
COVID-19, the economy, unemployment, health insurance and crime no longer matter. They must serve their master, nothing else matters.
Hitler had his brown shirts. Trump has his red hats, and now an armed militia waiting for word from its leader. Scary, isn't it? He's run out of legal options. Pressuring the states didn't work. What's next? He's already been making "adjustments" at the Pentagon.
Joe Bonin, Portage
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!