 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP is now the party of Trump -- Joe Bonin
0 comments

GOP is now the party of Trump -- Joe Bonin

  • 0

The Republican Party is dead. It started dying when President Donald Trump was elected.

Now it is the party of Trump. It's only purpose is to serve Trump. No honesty or integrity, please, just blind loyalty and obedience. Their sole purpose at this point is to keep Trump in power -- legally if possible, illegally if necessary.

COVID-19, the economy, unemployment, health insurance and crime no longer matter. They must serve their master, nothing else matters.

Hitler had his brown shirts. Trump has his red hats, and now an armed militia waiting for word from its leader. Scary, isn't it? He's run out of legal options. Pressuring the states didn't work. What's next? He's already been making "adjustments" at the Pentagon.

Joe Bonin, Portage 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics