GOP is not the party of freedom -- Tom Eggert

Listening to the latest political ads from Republicans, it’s pretty clear that Republicans are staking out the position that they are the party of freedom.

Let’s look at Republican treatment of some of our fundamental freedoms. Republican states without existing abortion bans (Wisconsin has a ban dating back to 1849) are readying bans as soon as the Supreme Court officially repeals Roe v. Wade. Is there a more important and intimate freedom than the freedom to choose when, how and with whom to start a family?

In addition, Republican lawmakers have been attacking the most fundamental freedom of all -- the freedom to vote. They’re restricting everything from mail-in voting to ballot drop boxes. Curtailing this freedom should require some powerful evidence of abuse. But none of the lawsuits alleging irregularities with the 2020 election were successful.

The freedom to make our own health care decisions and the freedom to vote are fundamental freedoms that have existed since the beginning of our country. Republican leaders have suggested more fundamental freedoms should be curtailed -- from the freedom to marry who you love to the freedom to read certain books.

Tom Eggert, Madison