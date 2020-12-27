GOP is not the conservative party -- Thomas Gebhart

I continue to be surprised that the current Republican Party can still be referred to as being conservative. For the last four years and well beyond, the GOP has become a very radical organization.
Most of their actions or ideas aren't conservative. Nothing is conservative about giving enormous tax breaks to the wealthiest people in the country and raising our national debt. Nothing is conservative about frivolous lawsuits that seek to undermine the validity of our current elections. Nothing is conservative about colluding with foreign countries to swing elections. Nothing is conservative about promoting lies that undercut the fabric and trust in our institutions. Nothing is conservative about taking views that are completely opposite to the positions they once claimed to hold. Nothing is conservative about abandoning alliances with countries that have stood by the United States for years.
These and many other actions show how truly radical and subversive the Republican Party has become. The GOP is not a conservative party.
Thomas Gebhart, Madison