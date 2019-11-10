I appreciate that the State Journal makes an effort to present all sides of controversial issues.
An example was Cynthia Tucker’s Nov. 2 column, "GOP may soon run out of values to abandon," on the politics of division and opposition. In my view, her arguments and descriptions are accurate and factual. I would recommend, however, that she (and all of us) use the description "conservative" more accurately.
The positions and behavior of the current Republican Party are not conservative, unless we are willing to equate "conservative" with using any and all means to protect (conserve?) power and wealth.
The U.S. Constitution did not create political parties. It did create a separation of powers in three independent branches of government. An effective government needs to identify and strengthen those things that protect and strengthen what is working for the benefits of all. This can legitimately be called conservative.
An effective government also needs consistent efforts to identify and correct what is not working for the benefit and opportunity for all. This can be legitimately be called progressive.
The existing party system is broken. We expect parties to be able to work together, and use compromise for the good of the nation. The need to recover the best values of that is urgent. It is what elections are intended to do.
Think, evaluate and vote.
Marc F. Hansen, Fitchburg