GOP is no longer a legitimate party -- John Hallinan

When I was in school more than 50 years ago, we were taught that because communists didn’t believe in democracy or the Constitution, they couldn’t be considered a legitimate political party. After all, what is this country if not for the Constitution that provides the framework for free and fair elections and the rule of law?

For years, through voter suppression and gerrymandered voting districts, the Republican Party has thwarted free and fair elections.

For 40 years they have packed the courts with judges with only a passing interest in fairness and equality, and with far more interest in corporate wealth. Now they have a president who lies constantly and flouts the rule of law. Rather than hold him accountable, the Republican Party has decided he is above the law, and nothing that he does is an impeachable offense.

A decade ago Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made it clear the Republican Party was only interested in power, not trying to help the country recover from the worst recession since the Great Depression. The Republican Party is willing to destroy the planet to protect its wealthy benefactors, and it has sidled up to Russian President Vladamir Putin.

We must stop treating the Republican Party as a legitimate political party.

John Hallinan, Stoughton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0