LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GOP is losing independent voters -- Craig Peterman

I both laugh and cry inside when I read the comments of neo-Republicans in this paper’s letters to the editor. Since I am more fiscally conservative than the current definition of such, yet socially liberal, neither party has ever spoken entirely for me. But, how do you debate someone who does not accept demonstrable facts?

For example, it was impressive how many misconceptions were in the Dec. 11 letter to the editor "Are progressives willing to debate?" The letter claimed economic conditions were historically bad. The data shows far worse conditions three times in the last 25 years, alone. The letter claimed inflation will persist until the government cuts spending. Government has had annual deficits for generations, no matter who was in power, yet inflation did not perk its head until recently. The letter attacked school boards. But aren’t they voted in by the parents in the district? Isn’t that democracy?

There is a debate every two years called an election, and the neo-GOP is losing because independents like me are sick of their baloney. I sincerely hope they embrace reality soon with real small government ideas rather than continue down the rabbit hole of investigations -- apparently their current top priorities -- despite campaigning on other disingenuous issues.

Craig Peterman, Middleton

