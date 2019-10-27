How ironic that members of the Wisconsin Legislature who were elected to represent Wisconsin's citizens refuse to even discuss gun control issues supported by 80% of their constituents.
The obvious question is: “Who do they represent?” The answer is equally obvious: the National Rifle Association.
It appears they value campaign contributions from this special interest group more than they value the many lives lost to gun violence. Thank you, Gov. Tony Evers, for calling the special session to address this urgent topic. Shame on you, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, for ignoring the wishes of the people of Wisconsin, who clearly understand the seriousness of this crisis even if you do not.
Nancy Sanborn, Madison