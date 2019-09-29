The Sept. 23 letter to the editor “Tear down GOP wall that divides us” described the ways that the Republican Party has managed to separate the citizenry from our democratic form of government.
I suspect the GOP is quite content on its side of the wall with its corporations and all that dark money. The Republicans would have little interest in removing barriers.
The only way to rid ourselves of these divisions is to vote Republicans out of office, both at the state and federal levels.
This GOP is no longer functioning as a voice for citizens and needs to be replaced or rebuilt with representatives who will actually uphold the Constitution and protect democracy.
Did President Donald Trump cause the perversion of the GOP, or did the perversion of the GOP cause Donald Trump?
Dianne Haskins, Mount Horeb