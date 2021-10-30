 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP is greasing skids to anarchy -- Richard Potter
0 comments

GOP is greasing skids to anarchy -- Richard Potter

  • 0

I want to be the first to claim voter fraud in our upcoming elections, and there is plenty of proof. The culpable conspirators are the Republican legislators.

Gerrymandering demonstrates a fundamental disrespect of the voters of our state. If the Republican Party can’t win fair elections, then perhaps they should reexamine their beliefs and find out why they are so out of step with the general public.

If the Republican-run Legislature insists on gerrymandering to remain in power, I see no reason why I should show them any respect whatsoever. In fact, as a disenfranchised voter, I see absolutely no reason for anyone to obey any law that they pass without significant support from the Democrats and independents.

Taking a page from the Republican playbook, we as jurors can ignore our oaths to be fair and impartial jurors and nullify any Republican-passed laws. If it’s good enough for the Republican U.S. senators during an impeachment trial in collusion with the White House and the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, then it’s good enough for us.

Is this a slippery slope toward anarchy? Well, it’s the Republican Party that's greasing the skids. And so ends civilization, thanks to the Republican Party.

Richard Potter, Fitchburg

Culvers "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics