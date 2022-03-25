 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GOP is following Trump over a cliff -- Stacy Anderson

When I was young, it was common for adults to admonish foolish kid behavior with the comment, "If all your friends jumped off a cliff, would you?" The lesson was that the kid should think better of blindly following others and learn to think for themselves.

This came to mind upon reading that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, had extended his "election fraud" contract with Michael Gableman.

Everyone knows by now that the 2020 presidential election was won fair and square by President Joe Biden. The election has been examined six ways from Sunday by Democrats, Republicans and independents. Honestly, those who cannot accept this solid gold fact have seriously faulty judgment.

Donald Trump has declared election investigations shall continue and Wisconsin Republicans can't get to the cliff edge fast enough. What an embarrassment for our state and what an utter waste of taxpayer money.

Stacy Anderson, Madison

0 comments

Tags

