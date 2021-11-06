GOP is dividing America's house -- Steve Pearson

Abraham Lincoln once said, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."
Riding the Trump train of deceit, Republicans ignore these words of wisdom. Or maybe they don't believe them. They steer us toward an authoritarian form of government while claiming staunch patriotism is sick. If you become irate when asked to wear a mask during a pandemic, wait until the dictator takes charge and see what happens to your freedoms then. Wait, maybe the dictator will only infringe on the rights of Democrats.
American democracy has become a necessary sacrifice for their cause. Authoritarian-controlled Budapest has become the right's new "shining city on a hill." Republicans are disrespecting every Union and American soldier before them who gave their lives to preserve the Union and democracy.
Today’s Trump Republicans choose to ignore those lives for a "greater cause" -- crowning their new hero -- "Donald the dolt." The day an authoritarian takes control of this country, work stoppages will paralyze the economy. Stocks will tank, and businesses of all sizes will fail. Your children's and grandchildren's future will have been sealed.
Then the battle to reclaim America from the new "King George" will begin. Lincoln’s "house divided" quote will have proven absolutely true.
Steve Pearson, La Crosse