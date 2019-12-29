GOP is consistent and hypocritical — Russell Pope

At least the Republican Party is consistent. The president has made a mockery of the Environmental Protection Agency with his appointments, just as our former Republican governor took similar actions to destroy the mission of our state Department of Natural Resources.
At one time, Gov. Scott Walker’s DNR head threatened to penalize employees who even mentioned global warming. Our Republican-led Legislature spent millions of taxpayer dollars to gerrymander our electoral districts. The Republican parties in other states have done the same.
Our Republican president encouraged Russia and more recently Ukraine to undermine our electoral process. Republican presidents (Dwight D. Eisenhower was an exception) have adjusted tax rules to favor the very wealthy. President Trump did lower taxes for middle-class citizens, but at the same time lowered taxes for the wealthy by a greater amount. He did this while running up a nearly trillion-dollar deficit.
We now have a Republican Senate that claims the Democrats showed partisanship by voting for articles of impeachment while Republicans brag that our nation can expect a straight-party vote by Republicans.
Russell Pope, Madison