It was with great sadness to read of the potential demise of the Adams-Friendship School District in the Feb. 19 State Journal story "District risks collapse."

For one Wisconsin school district, April referendum means everything The Adams-Friendship School District could shut its doors if voters who rejected November referendum don't approve a $12 million request this spring.

Similar dire situations exist in many small school districts across Wisconsin. Yet people in those districts continually (re)elect Republicans to represent them in the state Legislature. Those voters are, in effect, declaring that they reject state funding for their public schools.

There is an old saying about getting what you ask for. Unfortunately, it is the children that suffer.

Pete Nowicki, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection