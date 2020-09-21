GOP is a threat to our institutions -- Angela Cardinal

With the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and all the fervor surrounding a replacement, the utter hypocrisy of the Republican leaders is in full and plain view.
We cannot allow another incompetent fool to be forced upon the Supreme Court. Remember our current history. Remember the words of people like Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., swearing to us that a justice would not be appointed in the final year of a Donald Trump's presidency. This after President Barack Obama was denied an appointment in February of the last presidential election cycle.
Now Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has said "We need a full court on Election Day given the very high likelihood that we're going to see litigation that goes to the court." Why Sen. Cruz, why is it likely? Could it be because our current man in office is planning on contesting our election results if things don't go his way.
This president is tailoring an autocracy for himself while we and the Republican Party do nothing. The warning signs are there, open your eyes. Civic engagement is imperative now as we watch our institutions, like the Supreme Court, crumble before our eyes. I firmly believe that Nov. 3 is our last chance. Vote!
Angela Cardinal, Janesville
