GOP is a threat to our democracy -- George Wen

Is it worth our democracy?
In Hungary, the government is an autocracy. The ruling government ran on an anti-immigration and anti-LGBTQ platform. Sound familiar? The government there instilled false fear that they were losing their jobs, religion and way of life.
That was not true. But in the process, the Hungarian people lost fair elections, a free press and free speech. If you disagree with the government in Hungary now, you are an enemy of the state. Recently, prime-time “news” personality Tucker Carlson went to Hungary to do his show, admiring its government.
In our country, one political party has given up on democracy. The Republicans oppose anything Democrats try to do. It doesn’t matter if the people favor it. The Republicans could not win the last election, so the strategy has become voter suppression in any state where a Republican majority exists. The GOP practices gerrymandering, fear mongering and lies. It seeks power at any cost, even if that cost is our democracy.
The beauty of our country is that it is a free country where you can openly disagree with policies and actions. If you take that away, then you take away the beauty.
George Wen, Delavan