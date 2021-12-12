GOP is a danger to our democracy -- Madeline Laufenberg

As I opened up the newspaper recently, the headlines brought fearful thoughts of an end to democracy in Wisconsin. The Republicans in power want to break down any kind of government that is not in their control.

GOP resolution calls for removal, possible prosecution of state election officials No inaccuracies in Madison's electronic voting machines or missing information on absentee ballot envelopes were detected.

First, the GOP calls for resignations of five members of the bipartisan elections commission. After many examinations, the ballot-counting machines were accurate. This is not enough for Republicans who want power. They will do anything to destroy the actions of a hardworking committee. Where was the GOP when Hillary Clinton lost the presidency? Did they investigate and worry about illegal voters?

Trump-tied group pushing for voting changes in Wisconsin that would bypass Gov. Tony Evers The effort represents an escalation in the Republican campaign to alter voting laws in response to Trump’s false claims of election fraud last year.

Another headline was that a ballot measure would bypass the governor. It is from a group formed to support former President Donald Trump. This group wants to change how elections are run and would be able to pass its recommendations without the governor's acceptance or veto.