GOP is a danger to our democracy -- Madeline Laufenberg
GOP is a danger to our democracy -- Madeline Laufenberg

As I opened up the newspaper recently, the headlines brought fearful thoughts of an end to democracy in Wisconsin. The Republicans in power want to break down any kind of government that is not in their control.

First, the GOP calls for resignations of five members of the bipartisan elections commission. After many examinations, the ballot-counting machines were accurate. This is not enough for Republicans who want power. They will do anything to destroy the actions of a hardworking committee. Where was the GOP when Hillary Clinton lost the presidency? Did they investigate and worry about illegal voters?

Another headline was that a ballot measure would bypass the governor. It is from a group formed to support former President Donald Trump. This group wants to change how elections are run and would be able to pass its recommendations without the governor's acceptance or veto.

We the voters are being represented by people who are more interested in stopping people from voting than encouraging people to vote. We have unfair maps made to help certain candidates win. We are represented by people who are only interested in winning and not interested in what the people want. 

Democracy is wavering in Wisconsin, and voters need to support people who want a government for the people.

Madeline Laufenberg, Middleton 

