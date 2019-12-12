GOP ignores facts to stay in power -- Bill Kennelly

I used to think that Republican leaders would turn against President Donald Trump when the evidence piled up, but the last few weeks have changed my mind.
Now I think they could be provided with a recording of Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump planning an invasion of Ukraine, and they would just yammer on about Hunter Biden or the deep state.
Two things are going on here. Democrats are trying to investigate possible impeachable offenses or even criminal activity at the highest level of our government, and Republicans are trying to retain power. Republicans are losing support for all their core issues -- religion, guns, tax policy, and their opposition to LGBTQ rights, science and universal health care. Because of that, the only way for them to stay in power is to cheat using gerrymandering, disenfranchising voters, spreading lies and misleading information -- and worst of all: conspiring with our foreign enemies.
Congratulations to the Democrats and the amazing foreign service professionals who have testified in recent weeks, and shame on the Republicans who disgrace themselves every day.
Bill Kennelly, Madison