GOP hopes we are not paying attention -- Susan Knower

Are you paying attention?

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is a danger to Social Security and Medicare.

The Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, has stated he wholeheartedly agrees with the 1849 Wisconsin law which bans virtually all abortions -- regardless of rape, incest or the health of the mother. (You would be smart to question his recent shift in messaging.)

The Republicans in Wisconsin passed dozens of extreme bills in the last session, some of which would have dramatically restricted our ability to vote. Fortunately, Gov. Tony Evers protected us and our democracy with his veto pen. We won’t be so lucky if Republicans gain a veto-proof majority in the Wisconsin Legislature.

It is common for the midterm elections not to bring out large numbers of voters. Some voters are marginally interested or unmotivated. They sit on the sidelines.

If you are such a voter, please know we need you on Nov. 8.

Please pay attention. The Republicans are hoping you don’t.

Susan Knower, Baraboo