GOP holds public schools hostage -- William Hartje

Republicans show more concern for the well-off than the “hardworking taxpayers” they should serve.

The 2017 federal tax cut skewed to the wealthy. Now state Republicans want to use the large budget surplus to give more money to those well-off. They even claim we have a surplus because the state taxed too much, when in reality the surplus is largely due to not giving enough funds in the last budget cycle to public schools and for shared revenue.

Now under the guise of “parental choice,” they want to force state income limits on school vouchers to be eliminated. “Parent choice” is bogus -- it falsely purports to pit educators against parents as if schools don’t want parents involved.

Who benefits from no income caps? Not the “hardworking taxpayers” in rural communities, where those private schools are virtually nonexistent. No, this is a move aimed at the well-off in suburban and urban areas. Now they will not have to go to schools with those other kids. As an added advantage, they can send their children to secondary schools to stack athletic teams. Check the state playoffs to see how this is true.

Public schools should not be held hostage to this blackmail.

William Hartje, Evansville

