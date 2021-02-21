GOP heroes should form a new party -- Roger Solberg

Perhaps the Republicans cited in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial, "17 GOP heroes vote for nation over Trump," published in Thursday's State Journal, should create a new political party. The could join with moderate Democrats and other responsible state politicians and appeal to a majority of independent, Republican and Democratic voters.
They could call it the Common Sense Party, do away with vitriolic party rhetoric, and actually compromise to get something accomplished that helps both business and individual Americans.
Roger Solberg, Verona