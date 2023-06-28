Why have Republicans become so hateful? I don’t understand.

Consider the continued vile attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, and the drumbeat against drag queens. What have they done to you?

Don’t repeat the tired and overused “grooming” argument. How many drag queens, gay or transgender people have been arrested for sexual assault or had lawsuits against them? Now, compare that number to the arrests and lawsuits against priests, pastors, church leaders, Boy Scout leaders or a recent president. If “grooming” is the real concern, they know where to start.

As for the constant drumbeat of “wokeness,” does the average Republican even know what “woke” stands for? Before Republicans hijacked the word, the meaning of “woke” was to be alert to racial prejudice and discrimination. If Republicans are Christians as they profess to be, why aren’t they supporting the elimination of racial prejudice and discrimination in favor of diversity and inclusion for all?

Of course, we know why, don’t we? They want to maintain white control. They hate “woke” but attack anyone who holds a different view. Does Disney or Bud Lite come to mind? And there’s book burning. They don't want children knowing the truth about history or learning about diversity.

Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie