GOP has wrong plan for Wisconsin -- Jill Hynum

Republicans no longer even try to disguise their never-ending quest to increase the wealth of the already wealthy.

In an article in the Nov. 23 Wisconsin State Journal, "GOP plans for tax cuts," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, was quoted as saying, “I think it’s fair to say the first priority will be cutting taxes as much as possible.” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, got straight to the point and said, “we definitely need to drive down our top rates.”

Vos and LeMahieu went on to say they’d be willing to consider increased spending on public schools if Gov. Tony Evers considers some level of expansion to private school vouchers in the state. Republicans see education as just another product for the rich to sell. They don’t care if the public schools go under.

That’s why they had the audacity to trot out billionaire Tim Michels to run for governor. A supposed Wisconsin resident whose kids went to high school on the East Coast was the perfect person to totally gut Wisconsin’s public schools.

Extreme gerrymandering has allowed Republicans to get away with a lot, but this past election has perhaps opened a door to the future. Republicans have seen the Millennials and Gen X’ers have different ideas.

Jill Hynum, Madison