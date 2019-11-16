The front-page story in Wednesday's State Journal about the state Assembly’s passage of a resolution establishing a “National Bible Week” as well as a bill declaring the tree in the Capitol rotunda to be a Christmas tree is an apt demonstration of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ priorities.
One week ago, Speaker Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, buried and killed a vote on reasonable gun control measures supported by about 80% of Wisconsin voters. Yet they somehow found the time this week to take up these issues of religion and trees in the rotunda, which seem to carry more weight than gun deaths.
Neither Speaker Vos nor Sen. Fitzgerald represent we the people. They are beholden to political lobbies and a base of supporters who have no respect for the will of the people of Wisconsin. It’s a revolting display of the loss of democracy and accountability in our state government.
Peter A. Beatty, Middleton