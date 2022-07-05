GOP has ruined a beautiful state -- Rene Roy

The Wisconsin Idea shaped me as a physician and scientist. My daughter learned to walk across the frozen ice of Lake Mendota. I tried all the cheeses in Monroe. Since leaving, I've come back every summer to the lakes and biking trails, maintaining a connection I hoped to make more permanent in the future.

The ongoing anti-majoritarian rule, now entrenching GOP state board members beyond their terms, has gone too far. I grumbled at extreme partisan redistricting and rolled my eyes at a physical altercation between two Supreme Court justices. But these events are not aberrations, they shine light on the true essence of the Legislature and state Supreme Court. There is no interest in benefiting the majority of the state, only in hurting the opposition. There is no interest in moving forward, only in remaining stationary -- in power in perpetuity.