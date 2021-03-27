GOP has no respect for copyright law -- Donald P. Sanford

Every student learns, or should have learned, that copying another’s work without giving credit is plagiarism. Graduate students have been tossed from advanced degree programs for this.
Authors know they must credit and often pay a fee to use another’s work or images. It’s called copyright, and it’s defined in Title 17 of the U.S. Code.
So why is it that our friends in the Republican Party think they’re immune to this. In the November election, the Republican Party of Wisconsin stole a photographer’s work, using it for a smear campaign against Joel Jacobsen, who was challenging Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, for his seat. This is not “fair use.” Nobody asked the photographer for permission to manipulate the work. The party just used it with complete disregard for intellectual property rights.
Another example from the sleazy Republican playbook is the party's flyer supporting state Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, for Senate. The party used the Wisconsin State Journal's logo to make it appear as if the paper had endorsed Jagler. It has not not.
I’m sure Vos and Jagler know what the party is doing on their behalf. So they are complicit in this violation, which is shameful, unethical and illegal. This comes from the party of law and order and individual rights. It’s time they stand before a judge and answer for their actions.