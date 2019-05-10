By now it should come as no surprise that a study produced for the state insurance commissioner directly refutes Republican claims that accepting Medicaid expansion would raise health insurance rates on the individual market.
During their more than 10-year, post-Obamacare tantrum, Republicans have spun a tangled web of deceit: from death panels to the death spiral, while offering no solutions of their own.
Even less surprising is that the spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Kit Beyer, responded to the report by blaming the messenger, attacking "highly paid bureaucrats ... promoting a big government agenda."
What is painfully clear is when it comes to heath care policy, Republicans have no game except for lies and partisan finger-pointing.
Robin Carre, Madison