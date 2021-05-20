GOP has no interest in 'common good' -- Tom Carroll

Not so long ago, when we lived in a more sane political world, it would have been a "no brainer" to conduct a congressional investigation into the horrific attack on the halls of Congress to attempt to overturn a presidential election.
Now it appears we have many Republican members of Congress who prefer to close their eyes to this attack. But what else are we to expect from elected representatives so enthralled with Donald Trump that they have forgotten that they took an oath to defend the Constitution.
I cannot acknowledge surprise at this point. Republicans have shown no interest in public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, opposing commonsense measures to help save lives. Republican public policy for many years has shown no interest in the common good.
It is really hard to understand what motivates them as representatives of the people, except for power and the desire to be reelected.
Tom Carroll, Madison