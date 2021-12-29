GOP has instituted new death panels -- Ali Bram

When the Affordable Care Act was being debated in 2009, former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin charged that the proposed legislation would create a “death panel” of bureaucrats who would decide whether elderly American were “worthy" of medical care. Today, Palin and others have created their own “death panel” by fighting against efforts to save lives during a pandemic.
During a conservative organization’s AmericaFest in Arizona recently, extremists including Palin spewed enough lies and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 to fill a cauldron. In one of her more ludicrous statements, she said she’ll only get COVID vaccine over her "dead body." People pondering this GOP phenomenon that risks the lives of their very own supporters now refer to this group as a “death cult.”
The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear a lawsuit challenging the Dane County health department’s authority to issue COVID-19 orders. But we need to look no further than our own state to see the death cult’s culpability in risking lives. With Wisconsin deaths from COVID-19 around 11,000, the court is faced with the ultimate “right to life” debate.