GOP has failed to deal with virus -- Joseph Swinea
GOP has failed to deal with virus -- Joseph Swinea

It has been six months since Republican legislators last passed a bill. During that time, the number of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin rose from under 4,000 to over 160,000, and new records are being set each week.

State Republicans have fired a barrage of criticisms at Gov. Tony Evers from the sidelines, but they are not offering ideas for how to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They have done little but file or encourage lawsuits and undermine public health measures adopted by the governor's office.

Wisconsin faces a once-in-a-lifetime health crisis and its economic fallout. Hospitals are filling up. Businesses are going under. People are losing jobs, and families are being challenged to balance work and child care. Republican legislators are failing the people of Wisconsin in a historic fashion by refusing to do their job in the midst of a crisis.

On Nov. 3, Wisconsin voters should remember that for the last six months state Republicans have been unwilling to do the jobs they were elected to do. Wisconsin voters should elect candidates who will follow the advice of public health officials and will work toward slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Joseph Swinea, Monona

