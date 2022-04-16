GOP has deficit of honor, integrity -- Ralph Ciolkosz

Wednesday's letter to the editor "America plagued by many deficits" claimed the investigation into collusion between former President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russians was bogus.

Sounds like someone is trying to hide the dirt under the rug. The evidence about this treasonous act have surfaced, demonstrating collusion. The biggest player in this sad episode is Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. I wonder what other crimes will never be prosecuted because Trump pardoned him.

Trump betrayed our country two more times. Let’s not forget Trump’s squeezing Ukraine for political dirt on Joe Biden. He deliberately stalled shipment of vital weapons that the Ukrainians needed to defend themselves.

Trump also incited a mob to overthrow a certified election result. Death and destruction followed. The fate of our democratic government was in the balance.

The biggest deficit we face is the shortage of honesty and integrity. One party thrives on having neither.

Ralph Ciolkosz, Rio