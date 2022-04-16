 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GOP has deficit of honor, integrity -- Ralph Ciolkosz

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Wednesday's letter to the editor "America plagued by many deficits" claimed the investigation into collusion between former President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russians was bogus.

Sounds like someone is trying to hide the dirt under the rug. The evidence about this treasonous act have surfaced, demonstrating collusion. The biggest player in this sad episode is Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. I wonder what other crimes will never be prosecuted because Trump pardoned him.

Trump betrayed our country two more times. Let’s not forget Trump’s squeezing Ukraine for political dirt on Joe Biden. He deliberately stalled shipment of vital weapons that the Ukrainians needed to defend themselves.

Trump also incited a mob to overthrow a certified election result. Death and destruction followed. The fate of our democratic government was in the balance.

People are also reading…

The biggest deficit we face is the shortage of honesty and integrity. One party thrives on having neither.

Ralph Ciolkosz, Rio

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics