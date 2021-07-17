GOP has 'critical race' derangement -- Margaret Sherman

Last Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal editorial, "Don’t chill school discussions," highlighted that state Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, and Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, are sponsoring Assembly Bill 411. This proposal would promote the lawmakers' world view of racism in America, which is basically “there is nothing to see here.”

These men, who are infected by critical race theory derangement syndrome, want to expunge from the record the horrors inflicted on Black folks throughout our history. Why should we bother our little white selves with what hundreds of years of slavery did to disadvantage Black men and women for most of America’s existence? They actually want to punish anyone who brings up our past and present shortcomings when it comes to race relations.

Beware of politicians who want to rewrite and whitewash a country’s history. From what I have observed, it never ends well. (See any dictatorship -- ever). Often under the guise of words such as "liberty" and "freedom," they work as hard as they can to silence anyone with whom they disagree.