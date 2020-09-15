GOP has become the 'stupid party' -- Max Coller

I hope Bobby Jindal was right -- because the alternative is so much worse. In 2013, when he was the Republican governor of Louisiana, Jindal called upon the GOP to “stop being the stupid party.”
Here we are in 2020 and the leadership of the GOP -- at all levels -- subverts the advice of the doctors and scientists we should trust with our lives in a pandemic while simultaneously embracing outlandish conspiracy theories. The GOP has become a party of clowns, uninterested in providing reality-based leadership -- only entertainment for their partisans by “owning the libs.” Witness the Republican platform on display at their national convention: “Whatever troll-in-chief Donald Trump says, is our platform.”
And now we have a mandate from the Republican clowns in the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly to resume college football. Never mind that the student athletes can no longer attend classes in person, under the faint auspices of being students first and athletes second -- the clowns demand amusement by the all-volunteer gladiators while our Rome suffers from a pandemic.
This really needs to stop. Please vote -- only once, early in person, by mail-in ballot, or on election day -- for anyone intelligent who supports science, medicine or even just reality.
Max Coller, Monona
