GOP has become party of hate, lies -- Ron Kaufman

I don't know about you, but I'm tired of hearing about another mass shooting every day. We just had several shootings in Milwaukee over two nights, and another one in Buffalo, New York. This has to stop.

I blame the Republicans. Now, before you say, "here is another left-wing nut," I'm not. I am a Republican. I am also ashamed of my party.

All they do any more is to preach violence. They call the Jan. 6 insurrection just another day at the office. Their idea of gun control is to say: "Everyone should be able to carry a gun. You don't need a permit, training or background check. Just buy a gun and go out and have fun." A couple of Republican-controlled states have already passed this law, and they are talking about doing it hear in Wisconsin.

The Republicans in office did their best to overthrow our government They continue to lie about the last election and about COVID. They waste taxpayers money on a fake investigation that has turned up nothing.

This is no longer the party of Lincoln. It is the party of lies, hate and violence. I will not vote for any Republican running for office or seeking reelection.

Ron Kaufman, Marshall