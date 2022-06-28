GOP has become anti-democracy party -- Mark Quinn

Something terribly wrong has happened to the Republican Party. Analysts are now comparing this once Grand Old Party to the political parties that hold sway in anti-democratic countries such as Hungry and Turkey.

The two leaders of those countries captured their hold on their countries first by denouncing any media outlet that questioned their intentions, then demonizing any election results that didn’t go their way. These so-called democratically elected leaders have a iron grip on their countries by jailing opposition leaders, heads of opposing newspapers and instilling fear in the public so that their doctrines are not questioned. It’s immaterial if the majority in these countries disagree with their leaders because the public has lost control over its governance.

Eerily, this seems to be the path our Republican Party is taking. Ignoring polls and public opinion on a whole array of issues before our country, the Republican Party attacks any poll, any contrary voices, any media that doubts its position, and labels them un-American. To limit those voices of contrariness, stopping those people at the polls is a must. In Republican-led states you see legislation doing just that by blocking those who disagree from voting.

Mark Quinn, Madison