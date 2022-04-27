GOP has become anti-democracy cult -- Daniel Holzman

Our public schools have failed to educate our citizens. They failed to teach them the difference between a fact and a lie. They failed to teach them common sense and the history of the United States. So we now have millions of Americans following an anti-democracy cult.

My father fought both the fascist Nazis and Imperial Japan in World War II. To have the former president of the United States suggest Americans who died in war are suckers and losers makes me extremely angry. To have millions vote for and support Donald Trump motivates me.

American history, World War II, the Holocaust, democracy and love of country are things the Trump cult does not want to be taught in our schools. They want to ban books, bully LGBTQ students, and put their supporters in all levels of government.

Jan. 6 shows they want to bring down our government, nation and Constitution.

Trump insulted my father and his fallen friends. I will not stand silent. I will peacefully fight Trump's cult in honor of our fallen heroes. I will never vote for his party's candidates on any level of our government. They are un-American and against what I love.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo